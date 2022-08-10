ATI (NYSE:ATI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock to $37.00. The company traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 94718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ATI

ATI Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 1,460.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 2,264.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

