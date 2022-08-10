Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Atlas Technical Consultants updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATCX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. 583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,537. The firm has a market cap of $289.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Technical Consultants

In related news, CAO Walter George Powell acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $744,313.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, CEO Lonnie Joe Boyer bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,074.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter George Powell bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,313.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 31,611 shares of company stock valued at $266,246. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Technical Consultants

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter worth about $83,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 38.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter worth about $246,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.