Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %

ATOS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,265. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 930,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

