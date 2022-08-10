Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Atreca Price Performance

Shares of BCEL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 92,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. Atreca has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $85.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Atreca alerts:

Insider Activity at Atreca

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atreca by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Atreca by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 77,798 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 248.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCEL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday.

Atreca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.