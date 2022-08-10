Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of BCEL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 92,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. Atreca has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $85.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.69.
In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCEL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday.
Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
