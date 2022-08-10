AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.00 million-$282.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $279.25 million.

AudioCodes Price Performance

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $22.45. 3,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. AudioCodes has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $37.35.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. AudioCodes had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioCodes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 7.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 215.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.