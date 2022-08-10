AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues Earnings Results

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 58.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. AudioEye updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

AudioEye Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:AEYE traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $14.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AudioEye stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 6.08% of AudioEye worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEYE. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

