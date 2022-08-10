Audius (AUDIO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14.42 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Audius has a market cap of $307.81 million and $14.42 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,951.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00037688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00130683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00064263 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,116,383,974 coins and its circulating supply is 818,441,374 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.