Augur 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.05 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Augur has a market cap of $94.89 million and $11.05 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Augur has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Augur coin can currently be bought for $8.63 or 0.00037324 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,113.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003877 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00037030 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00128470 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00068986 BTC.
About Augur
Augur (REP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
