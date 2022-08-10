Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Declares $0.11 Final Dividend

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 21st.
Aurizon Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34.
Aurizon Company Profile
