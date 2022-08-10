Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Declares $0.11 Final Dividend

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 21st.

Aurizon Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34.

Aurizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

