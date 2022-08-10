Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.69 and last traded at $36.69. 3,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 783,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.19.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $3.32. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth $1,101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth $2,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.