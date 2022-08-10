Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.98. 25,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,507. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $251.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

