Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,825,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,311,000 after purchasing an additional 217,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $201,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.67 on Wednesday, hitting $253.47. 14,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,507. The stock has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.45 and a 200-day moving average of $216.58. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $251.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.73.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

