Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Announces Earnings Results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AVDL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,696. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $430.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVDL shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Eric J. Ende acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,184. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,010. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric J. Ende acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $155,400. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.