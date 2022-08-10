Avalanche Trading 26% Higher Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $8.27 billion and approximately $942.79 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 26% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.02 or 0.00121361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00024645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00280626 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009592 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000125 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 284,930,571 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

