Avalanche Trading 26% Higher Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $8.27 billion and approximately $942.79 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 26% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.02 or 0.00121361 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00024645 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001520 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00280626 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036408 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009592 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 284,930,571 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
