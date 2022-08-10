Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,525.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of RNA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,404. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.10. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $29.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences
About Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
Read More
