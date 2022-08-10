Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,525.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,404. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.10. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Raymond James started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

About Avidity Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 104.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 231.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 316.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 62,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.