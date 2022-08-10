Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $14.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.07. The stock had a trading volume of 803,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,288. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 244.52 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day moving average is $112.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.