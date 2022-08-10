Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 8.0 %

AXSM traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.36. 1,219,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,317. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $48.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.