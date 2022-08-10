Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 301.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Azenta updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.04-$0.12 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.04-$0.12 EPS.

Azenta Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,743. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.05. Azenta has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $124.79.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZTA. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.