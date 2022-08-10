Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $59.38

Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.38 and last traded at $62.76, with a volume of 14458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Azenta had a net margin of 301.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.