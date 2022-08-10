Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $131-$141 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.09 million. Azenta also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.04-$0.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZTA. B. Riley reduced their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Azenta Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:AZTA traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.85. 797,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,165. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. Azenta has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.05.

About Azenta

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

