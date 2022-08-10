B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 10.49% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BOSC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. 6,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. The company has a market cap of $12.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

