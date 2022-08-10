B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Legacy Housing in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legacy Housing’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

LEGH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. 39 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.07. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 22.8% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 73,006 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Legacy Housing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

