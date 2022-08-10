B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callaway Golf in a research note issued on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Callaway Golf’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ELY. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

NYSE:ELY opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.76. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 48,213 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

