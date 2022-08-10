Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. 445,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,620,217. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 15.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLDP. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,988,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after acquiring an additional 902,351 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 41.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,594,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after buying an additional 463,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3,108.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 294,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 304,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

