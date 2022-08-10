Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 264,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,620,217 shares.The stock last traded at $8.41 and had previously closed at $8.41.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 275,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

