Banano (BAN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and $112,626.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,052.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,376,658,532 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

