BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.97

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 411836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BANCO DO BRASIL/S
Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.
