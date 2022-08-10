Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a payout ratio of 76.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

NYSE BLX traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.21. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

