Banco Macro S.A. to Issue — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0821 per share by the bank on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Banco Macro has a dividend payout ratio of 1.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

Shares of BMA stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $12.51. 193,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44. Banco Macro has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.31. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $489.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 71,205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

