Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
Bancorp 34 Price Performance
BCTF remained flat at $14.50 during trading on Wednesday. Bancorp 34 has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14.
Bancorp 34 Company Profile
