Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Bancorp 34 Price Performance

BCTF remained flat at $14.50 during trading on Wednesday. Bancorp 34 has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14.

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.