Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $551.00 million-$557.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.46 million. Bandwidth also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Bandwidth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Stock Up 2.3 %

BAND stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $16.13. 5,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,280. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $119.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $407.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,105 shares of company stock worth $22,113 in the last ninety days. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Bandwidth by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Bandwidth by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter.

About Bandwidth

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.