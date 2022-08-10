Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 18,900 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 900.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.08% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $53.07.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

