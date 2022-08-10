Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.25 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,767 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after buying an additional 1,382,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,983,000 after buying an additional 655,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,453,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,636,000 after purchasing an additional 342,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

