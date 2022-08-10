Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $867,000 Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

