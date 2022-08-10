Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $772,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 20.0% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 24.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Atlassian by 32.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Atlassian by 136.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,690,000 after buying an additional 66,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.11.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $278.86 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of -114.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

