Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 4,249 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,231 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,590,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,933,000 after buying an additional 2,384,753 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,394,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,348,000 after buying an additional 1,960,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,865,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,011,301.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 622,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,402,870.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,346 shares of company stock valued at $13,303,170. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Shares of ZI opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.62. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

