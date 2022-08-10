Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Netflix were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $229.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.19. The firm has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.