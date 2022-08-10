Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,598 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,801,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,808.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,197,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

