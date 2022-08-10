Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,063 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Twitter were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of -214.15 and a beta of 0.62. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $68.41.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,266 shares of company stock valued at $20,234,640 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

