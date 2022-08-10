Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 17,000 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 256.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

FEZ stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.