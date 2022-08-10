Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 4,217 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.62.

SRPT opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $112.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

