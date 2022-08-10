Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 45,673 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,673 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 175,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.34.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

