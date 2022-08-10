Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,425 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $64,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after acquiring an additional 414,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,273,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,181 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,677,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,485,539,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.10. 78,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,561. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.76.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

