Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 1,300,953 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,368,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300,953 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $126,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 131.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 2,463,245 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.02. 529,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,318,801. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

