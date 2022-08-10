Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,020,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 266,431 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Open Text were worth $85,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Open Text by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Open Text by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTEX shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

OTEX traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $39.39. 46,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,601. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.92. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

