Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174,780 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,268 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.33% of Imperial Oil worth $105,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMO traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 36,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $57.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.2645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.16%.

IMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

