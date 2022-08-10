Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,963 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $97,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 41,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 28,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 50,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

GDXJ traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 276,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,893,395. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.