Bank of Nova Scotia Has $57.61 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,351 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.09% of Moody’s worth $57,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. American National Bank raised its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.25.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock traded up $10.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,537. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

