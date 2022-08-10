Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 186.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519,154 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.27% of Zoom Video Communications worth $93,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,054 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after purchasing an additional 973,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after acquiring an additional 789,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,106,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after acquiring an additional 784,735 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $671,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,923 shares of company stock worth $5,803,973. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.62.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $5.96 on Wednesday, reaching $111.25. The company had a trading volume of 125,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $392.78.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.