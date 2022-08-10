Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 233,113 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,754 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,113 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.15% of VMware worth $74,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMW traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, reaching $119.61. 18,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,612. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day moving average is $116.32.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

